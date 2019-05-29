Mumphery is attempting to resume his NFL career, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mumphery has effectively been out of the league since he was released by the Texans in July 2017 in the wake of a sexual assault lawsuit. The receiver was ultimately never found guilty and received a settlement from the accuser for time lost in his NFL career. Still only 26 years old, the Michigan State product and 2015 fifth-round pick should find an opportunity before long.

