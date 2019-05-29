Keith Mumphery: Pursuing comeback
Mumphery is attempting to resume his NFL career, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mumphery has effectively been out of the league since he was released by the Texans in July 2017 in the wake of a sexual assault lawsuit. The receiver was ultimately never found guilty and received a settlement from the accuser for time lost in his NFL career. Still only 26 years old, the Michigan State product and 2015 fifth-round pick should find an opportunity before long.
More News
-
Keith Mumphery: Released by Texans•
-
Texans' Keith Mumphery: Season-high three catches in Week 17 loss•
-
Texans' Keith Mumphery: Season-high 42 snaps in Week 14•
-
Texans' Keith Mumphery: Fills in for injured Fuller, Strong•
-
Texans' Keith Mumphery: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Texans' Keith Mumphery: Big game in preseason Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...