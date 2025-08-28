The Packers waived Randolph (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday with an injury settlement, Wes Hopdklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Randolph was set to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on IR in mid-August, but the injury settlement allows Randolph to sign with another team once fully healthy. Once he's recovered from his injury, he'll look to sign with a team in need of depth at defensive tackle.