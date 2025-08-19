Randolph (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Packers on Monday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The defensive tackle will now revert to Green Bay's injured reserve list unless he's claimed by another team. At that point, he would need to reach an injury settlement with the Packers to have a chance to play in 2025. Randolph played his final collegiate season with Illinois in 2023 and has yet to appear in an NFL game.