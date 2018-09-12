Keith Reaser: Reaches injury settlement
Reaser (quadriceps) was waived from IR by the Chiefs with an injury settlement.
Reaser failed to carve out a special teams role in Kansas City, partially due to sustaining a nagging hamstring injury in training camp. The 27-year-old is now free to look for a new team once healthy.
