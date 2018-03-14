Keith Smith: Becomes free agent
Smith did not receive a restricted free-agent tender from the Cowboys, making him a free agent, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Dallas may still attempt to bring him back on a cheaper multi-year deal, but for now Smith is free to sign with any team. The fullback isn't much of a fantasy asset and failed to get a carry in 16 games last season, but he did catch all five of his targets for 26 yards.
