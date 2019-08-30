Keith Towbridge: Cut by Bills
Towbridge has been let go by the Bills, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
The summer waiver claim was never much in the running for a roster spot, and his destiny was pretty much sealed once rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney started to emerge as pass-catching options.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...