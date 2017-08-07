Towbridge was waived by the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Towbridge is still young at 22 years old, so there is a chance he'll be able to catch on elsewhere. Unfortunately for the youngster, the recent addition of Anquan Boldin made him expendable.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories