Keke Coutee: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Coutee announced over the weekend that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports.
The Texas Tech product will head to the NFL after a successful junior campaign in which he caught 93 of 108 targets for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns. It's rare to see a college receiver with that level of volume also provide that level of explosiveness (13.2 YPT), no matter what system he comes from. Coutee (5-11, 180) is a bit undersized, but he showed great effectiveness out of the slot as a Red Raider. His shiftiness and long speed are his calling cards as he routinely beat coverage without much in the way of wasted motion. As it stands, Coutee likely profiles as a Day 3 target, but his tape suggests that he'll run an eye-popping 40-yard dash that could send his stock heading in the right direction as the draft approaches.
