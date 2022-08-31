site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Keke Coutee: Joins Indianapolis practice squad
Coutee was signed to Indianapolis' practice squad, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Coutee got first-team reps in the slot as a fill-in for Parris Campbell during training camp, so it's likely he'll be the first receiver added to the roster if there's an injury.
