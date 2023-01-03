Coutee reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Coutee has bounced back and forth between Indianapolis' practice squad and active roster, logging one reception over six appearances heading into Week 17. The 25-year-old wideout once again ended up playing only on special teams with one snap during Sunday's loss to the Giants. Coutee should will be eligible for his final elevation from the practice squad heading into the Week 18 matchup versus his former team Houston.