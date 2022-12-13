site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: keke-coutee-time-up-in-indy | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Keke Coutee: Time up in Indy
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2022
at
10:11 am ET
•
1 min read
The Colts waived
Coutee on Tuesday.
Coutee secured his only target for 20 yards across six appearances with Indianapolis this season, and he also contributed as a punt returner. He could be a candidate to resurface on the practice squad.
More News
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read