The Bills reverted Latu to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Latu was elevated for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He logged six snaps on offense, catching his lone target for four yards. Latu also played 14 snaps on special teams and made two tackles (one following a Josh Allen interception and another on kick coverage) in the victory. The appearance was Latu's NFL debut after he signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in late April.