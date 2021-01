Mond was named MVP of the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, per the NFL Network broadcast. He went 13-for-25 for 173 yards with two touchdowns while adding two carries for 11 yards.

The Texas A&M Aggie took home the honors with a strong performance Saturday. While the numbers weren't eye-popping, Mond impressed with some difficult throws that would translate to the next level. Mond still projects as a Day 3 prospect, though his stock is likely trending up after a strong week in Mobile.