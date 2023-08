Mond is expected to be waived Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Mond was originally waived by the team Thursday, but after the trade of Joshua Dobbs, they pulled him back off the wire. Now, a few short days later, he was waived again, as the team intends to keep Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the two quarterbacks on the team's 53-man roster. Mond has a good chance to return as the team's practice squad quarterback.