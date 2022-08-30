The Vikings waived Mond on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mond was drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he's failed to impress during his short time with the organization. Sean Mannion outplayed Mond during the preseason, and the team recently traded for Nick Mullens, which left Mond as the odd man out. Due to his collegiate prowess, Mond figures to at least get a look on a practice squad during the 2022 campaign.
