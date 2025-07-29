The Cowboys waived Harmon on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Harmon was aiming to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster after spending the entire 2024 season on Dallas' practice squad, but the 2019 sixth-rounder will be on the lookout for new opportunities, assuming he clears waivers. He hasn't seen NFL regular-season action since his rookie year with the Commanders, when he posted 30 catches on 44 targets for 365 yards in 16 games.