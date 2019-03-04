Kelvin Harmon: Underwhelming athletic profile
Harmon recorded an unofficial 4.6-second 40-yard dash time and 32.5-inch vertical at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
Harmon didn't do much to help his draft stock this weekend, but it wasn't a secret going into the workout that Harmon isn't a plus athlete. His measurables reflect that, though it's worth noting they could be much worse. The tape is where teams will presumably place more importance in terms of Harmon's evaluation, and in that area, Harmon shines. In 12 games at NC State last season, Harmon corralled 81 of 119 targets for 1,186 yards and seven scores.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...