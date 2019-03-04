Kelvin Harmon: Underwhelming athletic profile

Harmon recorded an unofficial 4.6-second 40-yard dash time and 32.5-inch vertical at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Harmon didn't do much to help his draft stock this weekend, but it wasn't a secret going into the workout that Harmon isn't a plus athlete. His measurables reflect that, though it's worth noting they could be much worse. The tape is where teams will presumably place more importance in terms of Harmon's evaluation, and in that area, Harmon shines. In 12 games at NC State last season, Harmon corralled 81 of 119 targets for 1,186 yards and seven scores.

