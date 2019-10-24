Play

McKnight signed with the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

McKnight went undrafted out of Samford in April and signed with the Broncos shortly thereafter, but he was unable to crack the season-opening roster. The undrafted rookie has a slightly better chance of earning a look on the 53-man roster now that Emmanuel Sanders was shipped to San Francisco.

