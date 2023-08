The Chargers waived Hall (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

If Hall clears waivers, he'll revert to the Chargers' injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. The 25-year-old appeared in two games for the Chargers in 2022, logging one tackle while playing exclusively on special teams.