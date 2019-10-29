The Saints intend to waive Crawley on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crawley originally latched onto the Saints in 2016 and appeared in 39 games, logging 128 total tackles, 31 pass breakups and one interception. The Colorado product saw the field in just one game so far this season -- he logged 12 snaps on special teams Sunday against Arizona -- and will now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

