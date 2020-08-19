site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ken Crawley: Let go by Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 18, 2020
at
8:11 pm ET 1 min read
The Raiders waived
Crawley on Tuesday.
Crawley was cut to make room for Rod Smith to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He appeared in five combined games between the Dolphins and Saints in 2019, during which span he notched six tackles (all with Miami).
