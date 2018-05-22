Thompkins signed a contract Tuesday with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After failing to crack an NFL roster while attending training camps with the Jets in both of the past two seasons, Thompkins will head to Canada in an attempt to recharge his stagnant career. With 70 receptions for 893 yards and four touchdowns in 33 career games with the Patriots, Raiders and Jets, Thompkins immediately becomes one of the more accomplished receivers in the CFL. Even if he performs well with Winnipeg, however, it seems rather unlikely he'll be able to parlay it into another NFL opportunity. He's set to turn 30 in July and was never much more than a depth wideout and fringe roster player in his younger, more productive years in the NFL.