Kenbrell Thompkins: Heads to Canada
Thompkins signed a contract Tuesday with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
After failing to crack an NFL roster while attending training camps with the Jets in both of the past two seasons, Thompkins will head to Canada in an attempt to recharge his stagnant career. With 70 receptions for 893 yards and four touchdowns in 33 career games with the Patriots, Raiders and Jets, Thompkins immediately becomes one of the more accomplished receivers in the CFL. Even if he performs well with Winnipeg, however, it seems rather unlikely he'll be able to parlay it into another NFL opportunity. He's set to turn 30 in July and was never much more than a depth wideout and fringe roster player in his younger, more productive years in the NFL.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...