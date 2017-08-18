Kendal Thompson: Agrees to injury settlement
Thompson (tibia) reached an injury settlement with the Redskins, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.
Thompson has been sidelined since May with a stress fracture in his tibia. When healthy, he's now free to sign a contract elsewhere.
