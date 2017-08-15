Kendal Thompson: Reverts to injured reserve
Thompson (leg) reverted to the Redskins' injured reserve Monday after clearing waivers, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.
Thompson was among a large group of receivers competing for a depth role on the club, so his odds for landing on the final roster were long. Unless he and the team reach an injury settlement, the 25-year-old will remain on the IR until the end of the season.
