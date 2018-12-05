Thompson (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Rams on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Thompson was waived/injured at roster cutdowns at the start of September, and reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. It remains unclear what injury the 26-year-old is dealing with, but he's now clear to sign elsewhere when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...