The Rams are expected to sign Blanton as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanton played in 22 games over three seasons with the University of Missouri, recording 44 receptions for 476 yards and six touchdowns. The Rams tight-end corps is led by Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee, so Blanton will look to make the team as a depth option.

