Kendall Blanton: Agrees to terms with Rams
The Rams are expected to sign Blanton as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blanton played in 22 games over three seasons with the University of Missouri, recording 44 receptions for 476 yards and six touchdowns. The Rams tight-end corps is led by Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee, so Blanton will look to make the team as a depth option.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...