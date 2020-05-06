Kendall Donnerson: Let go by Vegas
Donnerson was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old was a seventh-round selection of Green Bay in 2018, but he has yet to appear in an NFL game. Donnerson was waived off the Packers' injured reserve during the 2019 preseason before eventually landing with the Raiders.
