Kendall Donnerson: Waived off IR
Donnerson (hamstring) reached an injury settlement with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Donnerson was placed on injured reserve a little over a week ago after reportedly tweaking his hamstring. Now he'll have an opportunity to sign on with another club once the settlement runs out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...