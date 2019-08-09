Donnerson (hamstring) was placed on the waived/injured list by the Packers on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Donnerson suffered the injury early in camp, and was believed to be only a hamstring injury, The 2018 seventh-round pick was promoted last season, but never played a regular-season snap. Assuming he goes unclaimed, Donnerson will revert to the Packers' injured reserve list for the season.