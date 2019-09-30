Donnerson (hamstring) is working out for the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Donnerson was waived off IR by the Packers after tweaking his hamstring. The 2018 seventh-round pick now appears back to full health. If he isn't able to latch on with Indianapolis, Donnerson will look to earn a depth role with another club.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories