Kendall Hinton: Joining Denver

Hinton is expected to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hinton had a breakout season in 2019 at Wake Forest with 73 catches for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns, but he wasn't selected over the course of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old figures to be battling for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad come training camp.