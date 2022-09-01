Hinton was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Hinton failed to make the 53-man roster in 2022 after playing in 16 games for Denver last season, but he'll remain part of the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old wide receiver could be the next man up should injuries strike Denver's receiving corps during the season.