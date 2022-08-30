The Broncos waived Hinton on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hinton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos last season, catching 15 of 23 targets for 175 yards and a score. However, he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, Hinton is a likely candidate to land on Denver's practice squad if he clears waivers.

