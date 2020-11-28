Hinton is expected to play at quarterback for the Broncos in Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hilton currently resides on the Broncos' practice squad and is officially listed as a wide receiver. However, he played quarterback for Wake Forest for three seasons before transitioning to wideout in 2018. The Broncos are expected to be creative, meaning the rookie likely won't get all of the work at quarterback. Nevertheless, he's an intriguing fantasy option since he's listed as a WR but carries the floor of a QB. He'll need to be activated from the practice squad before Sunday's game.