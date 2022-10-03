Hinton reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Hinton caught two of three targets for 39 yards in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. He also saw the third most snaps of any Broncos receiver with 30, trailing only Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. This was the third straight week that Hinton was elevated from the practice squad, so he'll need to be signed to the active roster if he's going to appear for Denver again this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Back on active roster•
-
Kendall Hinton: Restored to practice squad•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco•
-
Kendall Hinton: Back on Denver's practice squad•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Gets call to active roster•
-
Kendall Hinton: Joins Denver's practice squad•