Hinton will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The undrafted rookie is the Broncos' best option at the position following news that their entire quarterback room will need to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Hinton is officially listed as a wide receiver on the Broncos' practice squad, but he played quarterback for Wake Forest for three seasons before transitioning to wideout in 2018. With limited practice reps at the position, Hinton figures to utilize his legs just as much as his arm. He'll officially be elevated to the active roster Sunday morning.