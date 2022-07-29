site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kendall Lamm: Works out with Giants
Lamm had a workout with the Giants early in the week, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Lamm is currently a free agent after he has released by the Titans in March. The veteran offensive tackle has also played with Houston and Cleveland since entering the NFL in 2015.
