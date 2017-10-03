Kendall Langford: Cut by Saints
Langford was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com reports.
It was another short stint for Langford in New Orleans, as the defensive end resigned with the Saints just over a week ago after being released a couple days prior. It seems as if the Saints have bigger needs to address on their active roster so Langford continues to be the odd-man-out.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...