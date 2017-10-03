Play

Langford was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com reports.

It was another short stint for Langford in New Orleans, as the defensive end resigned with the Saints just over a week ago after being released a couple days prior. It seems as if the Saints have bigger needs to address on their active roster so Langford continues to be the odd-man-out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories