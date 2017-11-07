The Texans released Langford on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Langford's dismissal likely sets the stage for the Texans to activate tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Rams. During his month-long stay with the Texans, Langford only appeared in one game, with his lone snap coming on special teams.

