Langford (knee) was released by the Colts with a failed physical designation Wednesday, Stephen Holder of the Indy Star reports.

Langford hasn't been able to shake a lingering knee injury he sustained in training camp last year. While this development certainly wasn't an ideal scenario for the Colts, the team will save $4 million cap space with his release. In turn, Henry Anderson is expected to step into the starting lineup.

