Reyes was cut by the Jets on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Reyes, a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2012 and a starter for the Chiefs in 2016, moves on from his third NFL franchise. The 28-year-old could conceivably latch on elsewhere in the league as a reserve defensive end, but remains off the IDP radar for 2018.

