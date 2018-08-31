Reyes was waived by the Jets on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Reyes, a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2012 and a starter for the Chiefs in 2016, moves on from his third NFL franchise. The 28-year-old could conceivably latch on elsewhere in the league as a reserve defensive end, but remains off the IDP radar for 2018.