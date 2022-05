Sheffield was waived by the Falcons on Friday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Sheffield was a 2019 fourth round selection of Atlanta whose role with the franchise declined last season. Although he missed time with a bad hamstring, he still only played 49 snaps on defense across nine games, compared to 524 in 13 games during 2020. He'll look to establish himself once again next season, most likely with another team.