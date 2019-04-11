Kendall Sheffield: Impresses at workout

Sheffield (pectoral) impressed during an on-field workout in front of 27 teams Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sheffield specifically impressed with a 39-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump, 4.09-second short shuttle and 6.79-second three-cone drill. Along the way, the Ohio State product showed he's back to full health after partially tearing a pectoral muscle at the combine and now Sheffield's stock doesn't seem nearly as gloomy as it did when he initially suffered the injury.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...