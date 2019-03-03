Kendall Sheffield: Injures chest while benching

Sheffield injury his left pectoral while benching at the NFL Combine on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Ohio State product had gotten through the first seven repetitions on the bench press but then had to bail out with a chest injury. The severity isn't currently known so it's difficult to predict how the ailment will effect scouts' perception of him. As it stands right now, Sheffield is looking like he'll be drafted somewhere in the later rounds.

Our Latest Stories