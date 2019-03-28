Kendall Sheffield: Participating in pro day drills

Sheffield (pectoral) is expected to run and participate in drills for NFL scouts on April 11th, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Scheffield partially tore his pectoral muscle at the NFL Scouting Combine and was forced to sit out Ohio State's pro day as a result. While his pectoral muscle isn't thought to be fully healed, his ability to run a 40-yard dash and participate in drills shows he's progressing in recover and should help bolster his draft stock.