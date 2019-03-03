Kendall Sheffield: Potential torn pectoral muscle
Sheffield suffered a torn left pectoral muscle while benching at the NFL Combine on Sunday, Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports.
It's a tough blow for the corner from Ohio State, who will likely see his draft stock take a serious blow with the chest injury. An MRI will likely be necessary to get an exact reading on the situation, but Sheffield could be facing a long rehab and might not be ready for the start of training camp if the worst comes to pass.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...