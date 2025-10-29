Kendall Sheffield: Sent to practice-squad injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheffield (undisclosed) was placed on the practice-squad injured list by Miami on Tuesday.
Sheffield will be ineligible to be elevated over the next four games. He's appeared in two games for the Dolphins this season, seeing 22 snaps on defense and another three on special teams.
