Kendall Sheffield: Shifted to IR
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
Sheffield (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Texans on Tuesday.
Sheffield signed with Houston in May after recording four tackles over nine games with Atlanta in 2021. The 26-year-old cornerback now will revert to injured reserve, as long as he passes through waivers unclaimed.
