Kendall Sheffield: Suffers potential torn pectoral muscle

Sheffield suffered a torn left pectoral muscle while benching at the NFL Combine on Sunday, Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's a tough blow for the corner of Ohio State, who will likely see his draft stock take a serious blow with the chest injury. An MRI will likely be necessary to get an exact reading on the situation, but Sheffield could be facing a long rehab and might not be ready for the start of training camp if the worst comes to pass.

